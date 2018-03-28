Video: This man’s ‘Prison Break’ stunt will give you an adrenaline rush

This ‘Prison Break’ video can surely pass off as a scene in a thriller movie. (Source: nwitimestv/YouTube) This ‘Prison Break’ video can surely pass off as a scene in a thriller movie. (Source: nwitimestv/YouTube)

Are you a fan of thriller movies and love it when a prisoner attempts to escape? If yes, then a video which has recently surfaced on social media, is sure to interest you. The 1.28-minute clip features an accused who is trying to escaping from the Porter County Jail, even when he was surrounded by two police officials. This indoor surveillance camera footage sure can resemble a scene from a thriller because of the way the prisoner Michael Maldonado timed himself and made the escape. According to the Chicago Tribune reports, the Portage police arrested Maldonado after a traffic stop and brought him to the Porter County Jail. When the squad car pulled into the building’s garage, Maldonado managed to jump out and duck under the closing door.

Watch the video here.

The outdoor surveillance camera caught the exterior shots of Maldonado running away and by the time the officers were able to get outside the garage, the accused had already escaped barefoot and wearing handcuffs.

Watch the footage here.



Ever since the video has been surfaced on YouTube Netizens are sharing it on social media platforms. This viral video has generated more than 40,000 views.

