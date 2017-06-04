Latest News
  • WATCH: This awesome video of Odisha college girls dancing to AR Rahman’s Muqabala has 15 million views already!

The girls dance to all-time Bollywood classics such as AR Rahman's 'Muqabala', 'Koi Ladki Hain' from Dil To Pagal Hai and finally to 'Oh, Oh Jane Jana'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 4, 2017 12:13 pm
Odisha college girls dancing, girls dancing to muqabila,viral video of odisha college girls, mash up of rahman's muqabila and oh oh jaane jana The girls from Odisha danced like o one’s watching. (Source: rocks odisha/ Youtube)

Just when you thought the only video mash-ups doing the rounds on the Internet are Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You or Sia’s Cheap Thrills, this video of a group of college girls from Odisha is breaking the Internet, and we love how it features some of our all-time favourite Bollywood numbers such as AR Rahman’s ‘Muqabala’, ‘Koi Ladki Hain’ from Dil To Pagal Hai and finally to ‘Oh, Oh Jane Jana’.

The girls seem to have a time of their lives as they literally dance like no one’s watching. Not surprisingly the video has over 15 million views at the time of writing and people cannot seem to get enough of it. And honestly speaking neither can we.

 

Watch the video here.

This is not the first time Odia dancers have made waves online. Remember how a group of five girls from Odisha had danced to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and the result was such a sight to behold!

