WATCH: This awesome video of Odisha college girls dancing to AR Rahman’s Muqabala has 15 million views already!

Just when you thought the only video mash-ups doing the rounds on the Internet are Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You or Sia’s Cheap Thrills, this video of a group of college girls from Odisha is breaking the Internet, and we love how it features some of our all-time favourite Bollywood numbers such as AR Rahman’s ‘Muqabala’, ‘Koi Ladki Hain’ from Dil To Pagal Hai and finally to ‘Oh, Oh Jane Jana’.

The girls seem to have a time of their lives as they literally dance like no one’s watching. Not surprisingly the video has over 15 million views at the time of writing and people cannot seem to get enough of it. And honestly speaking neither can we.

Watch the video here.

This is not the first time Odia dancers have made waves online. Remember how a group of five girls from Odisha had danced to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and the result was such a sight to behold!

