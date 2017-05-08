Latest News

Viral video of little girl calling Donald Trump ‘a disgrace to the world’ is fake!

The video, which went viral across Twitter, is actually a clip from a comedy show.

donald trump, donald trump disgrace to the world, donald trump little girl disgrace video, indian express, indian express news Many would like to believe the clip with ‘Donald Trump’ is true, but nope! (Source: Twitter)

Have you seen a short video of clip of a little girl telling US President Donald Trump, “You’re a disgrace to the world”, as he goes to hug her? For Trump haters and detractors this is pure gold, but alas, as it turns out, the clip is also part of the world’s growing mine of ‘fake news’.

The clip was initially shared on Twitter by a user, with the caption, “who is she”. Soon, the tweet had been retweeted hundreds and thousands of times. Though there were many qho quickly identified the man in the video as Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik.

Watch the video here.

 

The video is actually from a Comedy Central series called The President Show, in which Atamanuik impersonates Trump. Here’s the original video.

 

As is visible, the man doesn’t even look like Trump much, and let’s be serious, Trump won’t be agreeing with a girl who calls him a disgrace, now would he. Well, it seemed many were fooled, while others simply had a good laugh.

