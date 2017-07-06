WATCH: This video of a boy gulping down bottles of soda in seconds is going insanely viral

How far will you go for Internet fame? Source: Shanghaiist/ Facebook) How far will you go for Internet fame? Source: Shanghaiist/ Facebook)

In the world of social media, it’s the oddest of things that could easily spiral you to fame. All one needs to do is something outrageous, and in most cases it does the trick. In the past, we’ve seen people doing some bizarre things, the latest being a boy in China who gulped down almost 50 raw eggs. Latest to follow is a boy who finished off four bottles of soda in absolutely no time.

At the beginning of the video one can see the guy drinking two big bottles of soda, and he quickly follows it with gulping down another two relatively smaller bottles. The video is pretty bizarre and the loud burps at the end only make things worse. The video was posted by Shanghaiist and had garnered more than eight million views at the time of writing, not that we found it particularly surprising.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd