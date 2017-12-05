VIDEO: This poet’s perspective on always smiling, no matter what, is as inspiring as it is hilarious

Talking about ups and downs in life, poet Amandeep Singh encourages people to focus on the positives of life. (Source: The Quill Company/YouTube) Talking about ups and downs in life, poet Amandeep Singh encourages people to focus on the positives of life. (Source: The Quill Company/YouTube)

Life is full of ups and downs, however often we let little problems and setbacks put up in a low phase. The reason could be anything from a heartbreak, failing in a school exam to not getting the desired job. However, as Alexander Graham Bell rightly said, “When one door closes another door opens; but we so often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door, that we do not see the ones which open for us,” we need let go of the unfortunate things and focus more on the positives. Giving the same message in his poetry, 21-year-old Amandeep Singh shares his set of highs and lows.

In his piece, ‘Muskurate Raho’, he describes a heartbreak and then a bad phase with his father, however as time passes, his wounds heal and things improve as well, that is when he urges the audience to look at the brighter side and states ‘Dosto Muskurate raho, zindagi itni bhi buri nhi‘. If you are feeling low or dejected because of a certain situation in your life, watching this video is surely going to bring a smile on your face.

Watch the video here:

