VIDEO: This little girl is crying because she can’t STOP dreaming about WAFFLES!

In a video uploaded online, a little girl can be seen crying inconsolably, because, she says between her sobs, she just "cannot stop dreaming about waffles". In fact, she refuses to eat anything else. Waffles woes, much?

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2018 9:02 pm
viral video, girl crying over waffle, viral video of girl crying over waffle, kids videos, funny kids video, children viral videos, indian express, indian express news Have you ever cried over waffles? (Source: Andrew Rowland/YouTube)
If you love your food, then it’s quite you think and dream about your favourites fairly often. But have you ever obsessed over a particular dish so much that you could not stop thinking about it and even cried in sheer helplessness? If you have, then you are not the only one. In a video uploaded online, a little girl can be seen crying inconsolably, because, she says between her sobs, she just “cannot stop dreaming about waffles”. While she is told that she had waffles for dinner and breakfast and must have something else, she quickly shuts her ears at the very prospect. And then she literally breaks down, asking the same question, “Why can’t I just stop dreaming about waffles?” Well, only if we knew the answer to that.

Watch the video here.

