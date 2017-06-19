WATCH: This video of Kochi Metro’s transgender employees asking the world how to behave with them is a must watch

They want others to remember that like them they too are doing their job. (Source: Kerala Information) They want others to remember that like them they too are doing their job. (Source: Kerala Information)

The government of Kerala set an inspiring example by hiring 23 transgender employees in the upcoming Kochi metro. The step was taken to support the marginalised and neglected community. While the decision was applauded and celebrated, recently a video uploaded on Kerala Information page shows what exactly to expect from the staff. In the video, the employees send a message out to the prospective passengers, telling them not to look at them twice, and contrary to what others may feel they do not require pity. Much like others, they too have their ambition and this is a job for them, like everybody else. The video was uploaded on June 16, and since then has over 19,000 likes and over 27,000 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

