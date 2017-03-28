WATCH: You’ll die laughing when you see this kid eating and spilling food like a boss

Like a boss! (Source: UNILAD/Facebook) Like a boss! (Source: UNILAD/Facebook)

Kids can do the weirdest things and get away with it. How easy life would have been if we wouldn’t have had to grow up. Don’t you think so? Well, if you don’t, this video of a child enjoying his dish like a king will force you to ponder over that thought.

Eating and spilling food on his dinner table, the baby has spaghetti all around his face, neck and body — without a care in the world. A Facebook page shared the video via Viralvideouk and it has gone viral.

Watch the video here.

Clearly, the baby loves life as much as love spaghetti!

