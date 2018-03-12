VIDEO: This “Bong Song” is a must-watch for all Bengalis (and even otherwise)

If you are a Bengali then you will relate to this song. (Source: Somak and Orchon/YouTube) If you are a Bengali then you will relate to this song. (Source: Somak and Orchon/YouTube)

If you know a Bengali then you would know that they are highly opinionated (disclaimer: the author of this article is also a Bengali). And well, if you are a Bengali, then you would know just how many countless opinions you have. There are scores of stereotypes associated with a Bengali. Their love for fish and rice, Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray are hidden from none. They are intrinsically rebellious or so they would like to believe. Playing on these stereotypes and giving a funny twist to them, two Bengali boys – Somak and Orchon – have composed The Bong Song. And in case you are curious regarding what it sounds like, then sample this.

“I live on this side of the Ganges

I stay not so far from the sea

I’ll pay any price, for the fish and the sea

I am a lonely Bengali.”

Watch the video here.

