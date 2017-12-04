WATCH: This video of an Arctic skua stealing food from a puffin has left Twitterati teary-eyed

Tweeple could not stop worrying what would happen to the baby puffins now that their food was stolen from their father. Tweeple could not stop worrying what would happen to the baby puffins now that their food was stolen from their father.

While Netizens are still not over the epic escape of a baby iguana from a den of snakes, BBC is back with yet another video from the animal kingdom that has made everyone emotional. The recent footage shared by BBC from their show Blue Planet II shows a ‘pirate’ stealing some innocent’s food from his mouth! Wondering why people are so bothered? Well, it’s because the puffin travelled for over 60 miles to get the food before it was stolen from him.

Yes, very disturbing, right? So, obviously, Netizens felt extremely sorry, when a sly Arctic skua snatched away a puffin’s catch with speed and stealth. The footage shows the puffin flying over the ocean with a fish in his mouth, chased by an Arctic skua who ends up stealing his food! The poor fellow is left without much strength to fight back as the skua was not alone.

Watch the clip here:

Arctic skuas are the pirates of this coast; stealing the puffin’s catch with speed and stealth#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/SjqEERQ1De — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) December 3, 2017

What made the sequence from Blue Planet II partly relatable was the narration by Sir David Attenborough who described the bird as, “a father, a fisherman” who was carrying the food back to his kids known as the “puffling”. People couldn’t stop talking about how much they loved Attenborough’s description and wondered what would now happen to the babies that the food was stolen.

A puffin – a fisherman, a father and a mate for life. #BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/XAvCKYhEnE — WWF UK (@wwf_uk) December 3, 2017

Never have I cared so much about whether a puffin got back with a fish to feed its baby #BluePlanet — PJB (@TamertonPJB) December 3, 2017

I can’t believe how tough these littles beauties have to be! A really hard earned catch, only to avoid pirates stealing your fish before you get home to your puffling! Here’s my photo of a puffin taking a well earned rest off the Isles of Scilly. pic.twitter.com/oglBhZfPwG — Alison Hitchens (@AlisonHitchens) December 3, 2017

oh no poor puffins getting robbed :( — kristi (@kristinic96) December 4, 2017

STOP stealing the parent puffin’s food! They need that for their puffling. I ❤️❤️ that it’s called a puffling.#BluePlanet #BluePlanet2 #Puffling pic.twitter.com/uPxAvALQFU — GemmaSeren (@GemmaSeren) December 3, 2017

*puffin appears* David Attenborough: he’s a fisherman and a father and has a mate for life me: he’s everything i want to be and more 😭#BluePlanet2 — Elizabeth Lovatt (@ElizabethLovatt) December 3, 2017

Watching puffins get mugged by Skewers on #BluePlanet2

Tough bein’ a Puffin

Amazing stuff — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) December 3, 2017

Always weird when Attenborough refers to animals like people “this puffin is a fisherman, a farmer, has two kids, divorced twice, can’t afford to pay his council tax…” #blueplanet2 — Kieran McLeod (@skycleod) December 3, 2017

I am actually devastated for that Puffin that got it fish robbed #BluePlanet — Chef Dale (@ChefDaleH) December 3, 2017

#BLUEPLANET Puffin done a 60 mile round trip to get a little fish to take back to the family without eating any. Like me not eating any chips out the bag on the way home from McDonald’s — Mac (@2NarMe) December 3, 2017

Watching the Puffins getting their food stolen #BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/XnzjP4IyFs — Scott McCann (@Scott_Kaya) December 3, 2017

Sat here cheering a puffin on like it’s he olympics. Attenborough what have you turned me into 😂🐦 #BLUEPLANET — SJB🐝 (@baby_jo) December 3, 2017

If I was a puffin I’d start a puffin self defence class called Piff Paff Puff to kick the crap out those skewers. #BLUEPLANET — Bill Hinchen (@BeardyNerd) December 3, 2017

12 hours later and I’m still thinking about that poor Puffin who did a 60 mile trip, only to get his food stolen. #BluePlanet2 #blueplanet pic.twitter.com/EVykUbqlyv — I’m just a black hole of snacks. I’m a snack hole! (@lady_carrie) December 4, 2017

Not emotionally stable enough for this high speed puffin chase #BluePlanet — Verity Beckham (@veritybeckham) December 3, 2017

I’ll never complain about a 15 minute journey to Sainsbury’s again after watching that Puffin travel 60 miles for a fish only to get it robbed. And don’t even get me started on the fact that a baby Puffin is called a Puffling. I mean… a puffling???! 😍 #BluePlanet pic.twitter.com/NXoD4wWMKZ — Kathryn Swain (@KatLSwain) December 3, 2017

Finding out a baby puffin is called a puffling has made my weekend 😍☺#BluePlanet2 #BLUEPLANET @OurBluePlanet — Katie Charles 🌸 (@_katie_c) December 3, 2017

Spoiler alert: Unfortunately, one cannot watch the show on TV in India but those of you are worried about the babies being hungry, let’s just say the dad apparently not only got home safe but also made sure his kids had food.

#BluePlanet2 Spoiler alert: the parent puffin makes it back to his PUFFLING (best word ever), who promplty devours the fish dinner with no knowledge of the James Bond heroics & wing action his dad went thru to secure it #HappyEnding #parenting http://t.co/1VBbyAjZcC — Genevieve Fox (@GenevieveFox21) December 4, 2017

That Puffin getting the fish home was almost as good as the Lizards escaping the snakes — Sean 🎄🎅🏼 (@TheGriff91) December 3, 2017

So glad the puffin made it home! Phew! #BLUEPLANET #BluePlanet2 — Andy Dyce (@liveforever1989) December 3, 2017

I want to be a puffin! 5 square meals a day and a mate for life! So hard to find that these days #blueplanet — jan (@janethindle66) December 3, 2017

