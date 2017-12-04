Top Stories

WATCH: This video of an Arctic skua stealing food from a puffin has left Twitterati teary-eyed

A recent clip shared by BBC from their show Blue Planet II shows a 'pirate' bird stealing food from an innocent puffin's mouth! The footage, along with Sir David Attenborough's narration, has moved many on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2017 9:27 pm
bbc earth, blue planet II, blue planet 2 puffin, puffin food stolen video, puffling, puffin food stolen recations, David Attenborough, viral news, indian express Tweeple could not stop worrying what would happen to the baby puffins now that their food was stolen from their father.
While Netizens are still not over the epic escape of a baby iguana from a den of snakes, BBC is back with yet another video from the animal kingdom that has made everyone emotional. The recent footage shared by BBC from their show Blue Planet II shows a ‘pirate’ stealing some innocent’s food from his mouth! Wondering why people are so bothered? Well, it’s because the puffin travelled for over 60 miles to get the food before it was stolen from him.

Yes, very disturbing, right? So, obviously, Netizens felt extremely sorry, when a sly Arctic skua snatched away a puffin’s catch with speed and stealth. The footage shows the puffin flying over the ocean with a fish in his mouth, chased by an Arctic skua who ends up stealing his food! The poor fellow is left without much strength to fight back as the skua was not alone.

Watch the clip here:

What made the sequence from Blue Planet II partly relatable was the narration by Sir David Attenborough who described the bird as, “a father, a fisherman” who was carrying the food back to his kids known as the “puffling”. People couldn’t stop talking about how much they loved Attenborough’s description and wondered what would now happen to the babies that the food was stolen.

 

Spoiler alert: Unfortunately, one cannot watch the show on TV in India but those of you are worried about the babies being hungry, let’s just say the dad apparently not only got home safe but also made sure his kids had food.

