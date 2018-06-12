Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • VIRAL VIDEO: Farhan Akhtar, Anand Mahindra blown away by this ‘one-man’ band’s performance

VIRAL VIDEO: Farhan Akhtar, Anand Mahindra blown away by this ‘one-man’ band’s performance

A musician playing an array of instruments singlehandedly has taken the Internet by storm. Farhan Akhtar shared his video saying, “What a star,” and urged people to make the man famous.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 5:38:34 pm
one man band, one man music band, one man many instruments, farhan akhtar, anand mahindra, viral videos, indian express Music lovers are going gaga over this talented man — who plays multiple instruments and sings — all at the same time.
Related News

Live performance by a band or an orchestra raptures music lovers all around the world. The collective effort of all the musicians synchronised in perfect harmony can leave anyone in a joyous mood. However, people on social media are currently blown away by the mind-blowing performance of a ‘one-man’ band.

The viral video, which has taken the Internet by storm, shows one musician playing an array of instruments singlehandedly. From drums to guitar and mouth-organ, his soulful music and talent has left even celebrities spellbound.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Love singing? Learn the language of music created in 1827 by a French musician

Earlier this week, while actor-director-singer Farhan Akhtar shared his video saying, “What a star,” and urged people to retweet it to make the young man famous, on Tuesday Anand Mahindra posted the video on Twitter and expressed his desire to reward him.

Watch the video here:

 

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the executive chairman of the Mahindra Group asked if anyone knew the whereabouts of the stunning artiste and wrote, “Anyone know him? I’d like to give him an award for innovation or musical talent — haven’t quite decided which one yet!”

The video has been going viral across social media platforms and even on WhatsApp, but Netizens are not sure about the origin of the video or who the artist is. While Mahindra wrote his friend suspects the man is from “somewhere in the North East,” some think that he might not be Indian.

Like the performance? Well, here’s a similar artiste, who hails from Mumbai. His name is Gladson Peter and he, too, has been mesmerising audiences by playing multiple instruments.

Watch Peter’s video here:

 

Amazing, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now