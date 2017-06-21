WATCH: This kid explaining Ramadan’s true meaning is the most heartwarming thing you will watch today

The video is winning hearts all over. (Source: Reliance Fresh/Facebook) The video is winning hearts all over. (Source: Reliance Fresh/Facebook)

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Muslim calendar and is considered the holiest because of the belief that the Quran was written. Muslims all across the world observe fast from dawn to dusk in order to feel closer to God and also to remind themselves of the plight of the less fortunate. During this month, Muslims are also supposed to donate alms to the poor. Sharing and helping others form the essence of this holy month, and a recent video does a great job in upholding that.

In the video, a little child, who is not allowed to fast by his mother being too young, goes out of his way and helps others in his own way. The video was posted on Facebook earlier this month and has been shared thousands of times ever since. It has over 45,000 likes and over 10,000 shares, at the time of writing.

