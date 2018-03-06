VIDEO: This Pakistani ad depicting a mother-son relationship is winning hearts on social media

This Pakistani ad shows it is the little thing that matters. (Source: Peek Freans Cake/Facebook) This Pakistani ad shows it is the little thing that matters. (Source: Peek Freans Cake/Facebook)

It goes without saying that life gets a lot easier when one’s mother is around. Not only does she instinctively know where you kept the last pair of socks that you thought you would never see again, but also teaches you lessons that stay with you for life. A Pakistani advertisement is winning hearts on social media as it captured this very essence rather beautifully. The video shows how a mother, who is a doctor and has to rush to work, ensures that she imparts life lessons to her son through letters. She keeps them in his lunch box and finally, the child too repeats the gesture.

“Sometimes it’s the little things that make all the difference. Real moments form real relationships,” the video has been captioned. Shared on Facebook, the 3.47-minute video had collected more than 10 million views, 239,000 likes and 64,000 shares, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

