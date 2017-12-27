VIRAL: Kalki Koechlin takes a stand on girl child education in this moving video

Titled “All I need is a chance,” the video emphasises on girl child education in a poignant and touching way. (Source: Oriflame/YouTube) Titled “All I need is a chance,” the video emphasises on girl child education in a poignant and touching way. (Source: Oriflame/YouTube)

Kalki Koechlin is one of the few actors in the industry known for taking a stand on socially relevant issues. Be it GST or women’s rights, Koechlin has, more often than not, never minced words. In a video that was uploaded on the Internet in October this year, Koechlin manages to be no different than this image. Titled “All I need is a chance,” the video emphasises on girl child education in a poignant and touching way. The five-minute-long clip shows Koechlin’s character trying to help her maid understand that her daughter need not sacrifice her future for her brothers’ education and that to learn “all she needs is a chance”.

Watch the video here.

