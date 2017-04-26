WATCH: Vir Das reasons why Donald Trump is US’ arranged marriage on American late-night TV

The man is in top form. (Source: Conan O’Brien/Facebook) The man is in top form. (Source: Conan O’Brien/Facebook)

Stand-up comedian Vir Das has, time and again, proved his remarkable wit and outstanding humour. This time around Das is using his superb comic timings to prove a point or two abroad. Making his debut on American late-night TV, Das, in his act, flaunted his Indian identity with élan and cautioned the audience that “there’s no Apu from the Simpsons joke coming up”.

The comedian also took a sly dig at US President Donald Trump, taking a jibe at America’s decision. Das called Trump US’ arranged marriage, as much like the way the practice is conducted in India, the latter was chosen by “parents”.

The video was posted on the Facebook page of Conan O’Brien Presents: Team Coco, and it has already garnered huge appreciation.

Watch the video here.

