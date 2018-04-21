VIDEOS: Three Avicii songs ring out from Netherlands church bells; fans get emotional

Fans were left teary-eyed as they heard the beautiful tribute played in honour of DJ Avicii. (Source: Twitter) Fans were left teary-eyed as they heard the beautiful tribute played in honour of DJ Avicii. (Source: Twitter)

The demise of Avicii left fans around the world in shock and mourning. The 28-year-old musician, record producer, and DJ who was often deemed as the pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement passed away in Muscat, Oman, on April 20. As soon as his publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the Swedish performer, born Tim Bergling was no more, music lovers couldn’t believe the news and expressed their remorse on his untimely death as ‘gone too soon’. Along with emotional homages from the music fraternity and fans, a church in the Netherlands also gave a beautiful tribute to the pop star.

Bell ringers at the Dom Church in Utrecht rang three of his iconic hits on Saturday morning at 11am and it soon made many teary-eyed on Twitter. On a carillon, the bell ringers played a medley with his famous songs — Wake Me Up, Hey Brother and Without You. Passersby in the small town of the Dutch country stopped and recorded the unique homage and it created quite a buzz online.

A quick preparation of three Avicii songs. Morgen begin ik mijn beiaardconcert ermee! 11.00 uur #Domtoren #Utrecht #carillon pic.twitter.com/64GUUL3Qj1 — Malgosia Fiebig (@Malgosiafiebig) April 20, 2018

Wake Me Up, Without You en Hey Brother van Avicii speel ik vanochtend om 11u op de beiaard van de #Domtoren #Utrecht — Malgosia Fiebig (@Malgosiafiebig) April 21, 2018

Watch the videos here:

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to it:

Church in the Netherlands ringing the bells to @Avicii melodies. Still can’t believe he’s gone. 💔 #Avicii http://t.co/HGpc5eq8Cm — Marc Springer (@LeeroyJenkins) April 21, 2018

Hearing those church Bells in Utrecht play Hey brother in tribute to Avicii is one of the most moving things I think I’ve ever heard. — Jeff Parker (@Jeffrey__Parker) April 21, 2018

Omg there was a church playing Avicii songs with their bells and I can’t even- — 🅹🅰🅼🅴🆂 (@ReverseWeaboo) April 21, 2018

Tribute to Avicii played on church bells. Absolutely stunning. http://t.co/dlyd2yoo1s — Jon Pickett (@JonJPickett) April 21, 2018

The church bells give me the chills when they played tribute to Avicii — L͙U͙N͙A͙R͙ (@dearmariela) April 21, 2018

@Machedei babe, Avicii died yesterday and this church played THREE of his songs to honor him and I legit just cried in bed now http://t.co/npqzGdaOsW — Ninja For Hire (@AngryNiteNinja) April 21, 2018

The church ‘De Dom’ in #Utrecht did a commemoration for #Avicii who died yesterday. Such a great gesture.http://t.co/wP1jtwV5XG — ✩˚*｡ Rin-chan ˚*｡✩ (@RingoshibaTV) April 21, 2018

Anyone want to hear Wake Me Up from church bells? #Avicii http://t.co/ERLm4A2Txo — Wessel ⚜ (@YeahhWessel) April 21, 2018

A Dutch church played Wake Me Up by Avicii today to honour him. Such a great talent, passed way too young. I think the church bells kind of fit the situation. http://t.co/c2W3OyHyuV — Ms. Purrsalot (@RiTuaLeZ_) April 21, 2018

Church in the Netherlands plays Avicii’s best song 😢#RIPAvicii http://t.co/pi0bdaFZH4 — Albert 😉 (@baconlover1717) April 21, 2018

Avicii was part of the wave of DJ-producers, like David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia, who broke out on the scene as lead performers in their own right, earning international hits, fame and awards.

He even collaborated with high-profile acts, producing Madonna’s Devil Pray and the Coldplay hits A Sky Full of Stars and Hymn for the Weekend.

