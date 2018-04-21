Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

VIDEOS: Three Avicii songs ring out from Netherlands church bells; fans get emotional

Bellringers at the Dom Church in Utrecht rang three of DJ Avicii's iconic hits on Saturday morning at 11am and it soon made many teary-eyed on Twitter. On a carillon, they played a medley of his famous songs — 'Wake Me Up', 'Hey Brother' and 'Without You'.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 21, 2018 9:34:09 pm
avicii, avicci death, avicii songs, church bells avicii songs Fans were left teary-eyed as they heard the beautiful tribute played in honour of DJ Avicii. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

The demise of Avicii left fans around the world in shock and mourning. The 28-year-old musician, record producer, and DJ who was often deemed as the pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement passed away in Muscat, Oman, on April 20. As soon as his publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the Swedish performer, born Tim Bergling was no more, music lovers couldn’t believe the news and expressed their remorse on his untimely death as ‘gone too soon’. Along with emotional homages from the music fraternity and fans, a church in the Netherlands also gave a beautiful tribute to the pop star.

Bell ringers at the Dom Church in Utrecht rang three of his iconic hits on Saturday morning at 11am and it soon made many teary-eyed on Twitter. On a carillon, the bell ringers played a medley with his famous songs — Wake Me Up, Hey Brother and Without You. Passersby in the small town of the Dutch country stopped and recorded the unique homage and it created quite a buzz online.

Watch the videos here:

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to it:

Avicii was part of the wave of DJ-producers, like David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia, who broke out on the scene as lead performers in their own right, earning international hits, fame and awards.

He even collaborated with high-profile acts, producing Madonna’s Devil Pray and the Coldplay hits A Sky Full of Stars and Hymn for the Weekend.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now