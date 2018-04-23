VIDEOS: Dramatic moment when tornado-like watersprout rips off building roof in Florida

Residents of the beach town took to social media to share the dramatic footages of the scary water sprout. (Source: WJHG-TV/ Facebook) Residents of the beach town took to social media to share the dramatic footages of the scary water sprout. (Source: WJHG-TV/ Facebook)

Residents of Fort Walton Beach in Florida on Sunday suddenly witnessed a humongous waterspout in the late afternoon. Shocking videos of the waterspout-turned-likely tornado was captured by multiple people and shared across social media platforms. One such video captured by Dave Perkins has left people flabbergasted as it shows large funnel cloud escalating ripping the roof off a house and apparently breaking power lines before making numerous splash in the sea! The video is going viral with over 4.8 million views in less than 10 hours.

According to a report by Al.com, the National Weather Service has received multiple reports of tornadoes, and two have been officially confirmed as of Sunday evening. Reportedly, the tornado-like waterspout started on Okaloosa Island and continued into Fort Walton Beach.

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewers discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

Talking to WEAR ABC 3, Perkins said, “Water started coming up out of the Gulf, tore up one of the buildings, roof came off, boat flipped over, pieces of debris are falling out of the air.”

VIDEO: Holley from #FortWaltonBeach captured this water spout ripping off the roof of a home around 4:15pm. #FLWX pic.twitter.com/drTflezlri — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) April 22, 2018

On Twitter, multiple users including the Sheriff’s office shared various videos of the waterspout and its devastation, taking local Netizens in a frenzy.

View of the possible Ft. Walton Beach #tornado as it was a waterspout about to move onshore. Video taken by Gordon Frye on Santa Rosa Blvd. @NWSMobile pic.twitter.com/MvqSIL9Mf5 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) April 22, 2018

More Tornado video from Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Although I highly advise not to go outside during a Tornado Warning!http://t.co/3Mb0sh9IVk@NWSMobile @rzweather — Robert McClelland Jr (@RobMcClellandJr) April 22, 2018

Dash cam footage from Officer Mike Powers. pic.twitter.com/oLK1KgdvzX — Foley Police Dept. (@FoleyPoliceDep1) April 22, 2018

The sheriff’s office there said there were numerous downed trees and power lines with minor damage to buildings in the southern part of the county.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd