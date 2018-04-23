VIDEOS: Dramatic moment when tornado-like watersprout rips off building roof in Florida

Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 23, 2018 2:40:58 pm
Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Fort Walton Beach tornado, Fort Walton Beach Florida water sprout, Florida tornado, florida water sprout, flwx, Okaloosa County tornado, tornado videos, trending news, viral news, indian express Residents of the beach town took to social media to share the dramatic footages of the scary water sprout. (Source: WJHG-TV/ Facebook)
Residents of Fort Walton Beach in Florida on Sunday suddenly witnessed a humongous waterspout in the late afternoon. Shocking videos of the waterspout-turned-likely tornado was captured by multiple people and shared across social media platforms. One such video captured by Dave Perkins has left people flabbergasted as it shows large funnel cloud escalating ripping the roof off a house and apparently breaking power lines before making numerous splash in the sea! The video is going viral with over 4.8 million views in less than 10 hours.

According to a report by Al.com, the National Weather Service has received multiple reports of tornadoes, and two have been officially confirmed as of Sunday evening. Reportedly, the tornado-like waterspout started on Okaloosa Island and continued into Fort Walton Beach.

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewers discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

Talking to WEAR ABC 3, Perkins said, “Water started coming up out of the Gulf, tore up one of the buildings, roof came off, boat flipped over, pieces of debris are falling out of the air.”

On Twitter, multiple users including the Sheriff’s office shared various videos of the waterspout and its devastation, taking local Netizens in a frenzy.

The sheriff’s office there said there were numerous downed trees and power lines with minor damage to buildings in the southern part of the county.

