VIDEO: Zayn Malik sings Kailash Kher’s ‘Teri Deewani’ and we’re asking WHY?!!!

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik requires little introduction. The 25-year-old singer has a staggering fan following not only abroad but also in India. And, perhaps, deciding to show some of this love to his desi fans, Malik sang the famous song, Teri Deewani and shared the video on his Instagram page. The original song, sung by Kailash Kher, remains a favourite among a lot of people; but sadly Malik’s rendition of the song hasn’t really left us impressed. Although he does try, his version is no match to Kher’s powerful performance; if anything, it might just put you off the song entirely.

Watch the song here at your own cost.

Here’s the original song.



