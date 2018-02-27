  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Zayn Malik sings Kailash Kher's 'Teri Deewani' and we're asking WHY?!!!

Pop singer Zayn Malik, who has a staggering fan following in India, recently uploaded a video of himself singing Kailash Kher's 'Teri Deewani' on Instagram. However, though the One Direction singer tries, he is far from pulling off the powerful number.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: February 27, 2018 7:58 pm
zayn malik, zayn malik singing teri deewani, zayn malik kailash kher, zayn malik singing kailash kher songs, indian express, indian express news Have you heard Zayn Malik’s rendition of Kailash Kher’s famous Teri Deewani yet? (Source: Zayn Malik/Instagram
Former One Direction member Zayn Malik requires little introduction. The 25-year-old singer has a staggering fan following not only abroad but also in India. And, perhaps, deciding to show some of this love to his desi fans, Malik sang the famous song, Teri Deewani and shared the video on his Instagram page.  The original song, sung by Kailash Kher, remains a favourite among a lot of people; but sadly Malik’s rendition of the song hasn’t really left us impressed. Although he does try, his version is no match to Kher’s powerful performance; if anything, it might just put you off the song entirely.

Watch the song here at your own cost.

Here’s the original song.

