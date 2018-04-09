Presents Latest News

Video: You have been threading needles WRONG all your life

A person on Twitter posted a video that shows how one can thread a needle in a matter of just a few seconds. The video has, in addition to showing how to thread a needle, has also seemed to have put many into introspection mode - 'Has my whole life been a lie?'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 9, 2018 4:33:37 pm
One of the mysteries that continue to freak a lot of people out is, just how can one successfully bring a thread through the needle’s eye in the first attempt itself? It is almost like the needle and the thread can sense the urgency of the person fidgeting with them and decide to make life even difficult for him/her. While some of us must have made peace with knowing that there is no other way around threading a needle but to lick the thread some hundred times and patiently keep trying, while we pray on our knees, somebody on Twitter decided to rattle the foundation of our beliefs with a video that is now going viral. John Bick posted a video on Twitter that shows how one can do the job in a matter of just a few seconds. The video has, in addition to showing how to thread a needle, has also seemed to have put many into introspection mode – “Has my whole life been a lie?”

Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, if this video is not convincing enough, here are other videos on ‘how to thread a needle’ that might make your life easier.

So, what are you waiting for? Go try and let us know if you got it right or not in the comments’ section below.

 

