Video: You have been threading needles WRONG all your life

It is almost like the needle and the thread can sense the urgency of the person fidgeting with them and decide to make life even difficult for him/her. (Source: John Bick/Twitter) It is almost like the needle and the thread can sense the urgency of the person fidgeting with them and decide to make life even difficult for him/her. (Source: John Bick/Twitter)

One of the mysteries that continue to freak a lot of people out is, just how can one successfully bring a thread through the needle’s eye in the first attempt itself? It is almost like the needle and the thread can sense the urgency of the person fidgeting with them and decide to make life even difficult for him/her. While some of us must have made peace with knowing that there is no other way around threading a needle but to lick the thread some hundred times and patiently keep trying, while we pray on our knees, somebody on Twitter decided to rattle the foundation of our beliefs with a video that is now going viral. John Bick posted a video on Twitter that shows how one can do the job in a matter of just a few seconds. The video has, in addition to showing how to thread a needle, has also seemed to have put many into introspection mode – “Has my whole life been a lie?”

Watch the video here.

That awkward moment you realize you did it wrong your whole life. pic.twitter.com/oi8vKbMyvY — John Bick (@JohnBick4) April 2, 2018

That awkward moment you realize you did it wrong your whole life. pic.twitter.com/oi8vKbMyvY — John Bick (@JohnBick4) April 2, 2018

Good grief. After 50 years of going cross-eyed 😢 — D Bell (@Bell32796) April 3, 2018

How many people are running off to try this right now! — Pam Parker (@menolly7) April 3, 2018

It does. Try in slow motion — Coach 40 (@Abdi_TheLegend) April 5, 2018

I could have used it 40 + years ago. — John Bick (@JohnBick4) April 3, 2018

Yes but now we don’t have to go on an archeological dig through the sewing basket to find the damn thing!!! — Truckie (@lagcamion) April 4, 2018

I persisted. It will take a while to be a reliable knack.

With plain thread (licked?)

1 Check needle is threadable. Pick one you can do by eye first ;-)

2 Find firm slightly calloused skin (feet may help)

3 Shortish quick firm strokes til it snarls. Keep going. Check the bunching — E-quipper (@annwitbrock) April 4, 2018

Meanwhile, if this video is not convincing enough, here are other videos on ‘how to thread a needle’ that might make your life easier.

So, what are you waiting for? Go try and let us know if you got it right or not in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd