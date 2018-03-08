VIDEO: On Women’s Day, this short film shows how girls are judged at every step of life

The short film ‘Seal’ is a sweet story of a newly wed couple and their first night. (Source: humaramovies/YouTube) The short film ‘Seal’ is a sweet story of a newly wed couple and their first night. (Source: humaramovies/YouTube)

As the world gears up to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, a short film surfaced on the Internet that put the spotlight on the struggles girls have to face and the tests they are expected to pass at every step of life. Directed by Gaurav Mehra, the short movie depicts the tale of a newly-married woman on her first night and how she is judged right from her first night.

“Marrying into a new household and being categorised as the ‘homemaker’ does not make the woman’s task easy. Acceptance in the new home is a daily grind, which starts from the first night! Seal is a sweet story of a newly wed couple and their first night. Does the girl pass the test? And what do we make of this test?” the video has been captioned. The 12.24-minute clip had collected more than 1.9 lakh views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd