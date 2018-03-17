VIDEO: Women’s involvement in finance is as important as that of men; this clips brings new perspective 

Latest news
In most rural areas, women are confined to the kitchen. When it comes to financial matters of the family, they are usually kept in the dark. A short video shows how their involvement could actually make things easier.

When it comes to finance, women in most Indian families are seldom consulted. In most rural areas, the work of a lady is confined to the kitchen. Even if she is given the liberty to help around, the decision-making power lies on the shoulders of the men. Trying to break this common notion, a video by Breakthrough India features a couple who are dealing with a financial crunch. The man, time and again, snubs his wife for knowing nothing and unnecessarily butting in matters she is unaware of. However, to his surprise, she shows him the money she has collected over the years and how that could ease their issues.

