VIDEO: Woman, thinking herself alone in a train, breaks into a song only to realise she isn’t!

Have you ever sang loudly after finding yourself alone in a room or a train?

Have you ever been alone and taking advantage of the moment broken into a jig or sang at the top of your lungs, only to find out that someone was watching you all along? Well, even if you are too shy to admit, let us reassure you that you are not the only one. Most of us have done that, at some point or the other in our lives and in case you need proof, we have it right here. A user with the Twitter handle @AdamBroud recently shared a video where his friend, Stevie, finding herself alone in a train breaks out into an improvised musical number. She does that for quite some time till she notices someone watching her. The reaction on her face after that is priceless.

Watch the video here.

Please enjoy this fantastic video of my friend Stevie. It’s one of my favorite things ever pic.twitter.com/gTDaioUtOR — Abam (@AdamBroud) March 12, 2018

