Supreme Crisis

VIDEO: Woman gets hit by a car TWICE; survives miraculously

A video footage shows the moment when a woman was run over by a car, not once but twice, and miraculously survived to tell the tale. The incident apparently happened in China, and the video has gone viral on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 14, 2018 6:30 pm
accident videos, woman hit by a car, woman survives after being hit by a car, miraculous rescue of women, indian express, indian express news The woman, however, survived without being fatally injured. (Source: CGTN/Twitter)
Related News

Reading news of accidents and death might challenge your belief in miracles, but they do happen. If you are already raising your eyebrows reading this then you ought to watch this CCTV footage, in which a woman survived without sustaining major injuries even after she was struck by a car twice.

Yes, you read that right. A video shared by CGTN, a cable channel, on Twitter shows how a woman, identified as Ms Nan was hit by a car as she was crossing the street during the morning rush hour. Although the driver immediately rushed out and helped her, she was hit again the moment they took her out from under the car since the driver had not pulled the handbrakes and his grandchild accidentally started the car again.

In spite of all this, she survived without being fatally injured. The incident, that took place in China’s Lianyungang city, can be viewed as an extreme case of bad luck. But the fact that she survived, in spite of what happened, is nothing short of a miracle.

Watch the video here. 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 14: Latest News