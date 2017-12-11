Devalued Degree

VIDEO: Woman hit and dragged by truck; miraculously survives

In the video woman, who was hit by a truck, can be seen being dragged by the vehicle for a considerable distance. But much to everyone's surprise, the truck halts and the woman miraculously survives and gets up to confront the driver.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 11, 2017 7:40 pm
viral video, woman saved video, accident video, woman hit by a truck but survives, indian express, indian express news If you are lucky, you can miraculously escape even from the most fatal accidents. (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook)
Accidents can happen any time. A wrong turn, a moment of carelessness, or cruel twist of fate can lead to fatal mishaps. However, if you are exceedingly lucky, you can come back, unscathed even from what could have been a life-threatening accident. This is proved in a video posted by Shanghaiist on their Facebook page where after woman can be seen being dragged by a truck for a considerable distance. The woman was on a bike and after colliding with a truck, she is dragged along the vehicle, for quite some time. It is only later that the driver of the truck realises this and halts. The woman, who was stuck beneath the vehicle, gets up immedietely and can be seen confronting the driver.

Watch the video here.

