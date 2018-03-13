VIDEO: Woman effortlessly catches 8kg python that swallowed the family cat

It is quite interesting to see how casually the lady grabbed the python. (Source: Daniel Kalemasi/YouTube) It is quite interesting to see how casually the lady grabbed the python. (Source: Daniel Kalemasi/YouTube)

Losing a pet is no less than the demise of a family member. It can fill you with an incessant grief. But, what if your beloved was killed by another wild animal? Wouldn’t it enrage you? Something similar happened when electrician Brydie Maro, who is also a snake wrangler, was called to catch a scrub python from a costumer’s house that swallowed the family cat. She was called when her Queensland-based customer sought her help.

A video of the same, which went viral on social media, was posted by Maro where she can be seen going under the house and catching the snake. It is quite interesting to see how easily she caught the 8kg snake. While Maro has previously worked as a wildlife handler for 15 years, the size of the snake left her shocked, a DailyMail report stated.

Watch the video here:

