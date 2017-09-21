VIDEO: Sexual remarks to random ‘gyaan’, what a woman driver experiences in India

There is no end to the casual sexism and stereotyping for a woman driver in India. (Source: Old Delhi Films/YouTube) There is no end to the casual sexism and stereotyping for a woman driver in India. (Source: Old Delhi Films/YouTube)

If you’re a female driver, it’s a real struggle while driving on Indian roads. No, it’s neither the potholes nor the traffic that create havoc. And, it’s not even the rash driving or the pedestrians strolling on a busy road. It’s the perception of men and the mindset of the society as a whole that is, more often than not, the biggest turn off. No matter if it’s your first time or you’ve been driving for a couple of years, men see women as troublemakers on the road. And, that’s not even all.

From showing off their male ego to making inappropriate sexual remarks and to simply giving random ‘gyaan’, there is no end to the casual sexism and stereotyping. Shedding light on the issue, Old Delhi Films captured the essence of the problem in a comical shot film titled ‘Life of a Woman Driver on Delhi roads’. The 4-minute, 48-second video had garnered more than 42,000 views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

On point!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd