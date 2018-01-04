VIDEO: This woman cooking Christmas turkey with her mouth will gross you out

The woman, who identifies herself as Riva Godfrey, chews raw onion, carrots, celery, parsley and puts them in a mixing bowl. (Source: Nathan C/YouTube) The woman, who identifies herself as Riva Godfrey, chews raw onion, carrots, celery, parsley and puts them in a mixing bowl. (Source: Nathan C/YouTube)

The list of bizarre things found on the Internet is too long, but a peculiar video that recently surfaced on social media will leave you grossed out. The 5.56-minute clip features a woman cooking her Christmas turkey using her mouth and it is the weirdest thing you might have seen in a long time.

Identifying herself as Riva Godfrey, she goes on to chew raw onion, carrots, celery, parsley and puts them in a mixing bowl. She even cracks open a raw egg and takes the yolk in her mouth before putting that in the mixture. Finally, she uses that to stuff it in a turkey and puts it in the oven.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared by artist Nathan Ceddia on YouTube and Amy Harvard, a reporter, on Twitter and people on social media cannot believe their eyes. Here are some of the reactions.

Then you also missed butter and peppercorns pic.twitter.com/3ItH8AMsBz — Nondenominational Nazi Puncher (@NewtandBean) January 2, 2018

oh dear god why. throw the whole internet away. — Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) January 2, 2018

that video is as disturbing as anything David Cronenberg ever did — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) January 2, 2018

