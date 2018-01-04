Top News

VIDEO: This woman cooking Christmas turkey with her mouth will gross you out

A video of a woman cooking Christmas turkey with her mouth is going viral on the Internet and people on social media cannot believe their eyes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2018 8:09 pm
woman cooking with mouth, woman cooks turkey with mouth, viral video of woman cooking with her mouth, woman cooks christmas turkey with mouth, indian express, indian express news The woman, who identifies herself as Riva Godfrey, chews raw onion, carrots, celery, parsley and puts them in a mixing bowl. (Source: Nathan C/YouTube)
Related News

The list of bizarre things found on the Internet is too long, but a peculiar video that recently surfaced on social media will leave you grossed out. The 5.56-minute clip features a woman cooking her Christmas turkey using her mouth and it is the weirdest thing you might have seen in a long time.

Identifying herself as Riva Godfrey, she goes on to chew raw onion, carrots, celery, parsley and puts them in a mixing bowl. She even cracks open a raw egg and takes the yolk in her mouth before putting that in the mixture. Finally, she uses that to stuff it in a turkey and puts it in the oven.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared by artist Nathan Ceddia on YouTube and Amy Harvard, a reporter, on Twitter and people on social media cannot believe their eyes. Here are some of the reactions.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 04: Latest News