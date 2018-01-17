VIDEO: Woman clutches onto a tree to save herself from flooded river

The lady in the video got into trouble after the water swept her along with her bike. (Source: People’s Daily, China/YouTube) The lady in the video got into trouble after the water swept her along with her bike. (Source: People’s Daily, China/YouTube)

A woman in China managed to save herself from being carried away in the flow of a flooded river Manshuiqiao by holding onto a tree before the rescue team could reach her. A video of the same was captured, showing how she held on to her life. The incident took place in the Jiangxi province of China on January 8. After being informed about her position the fire station in Jiangxi sent out a rescue team and even brought an excavator to the site.

In the 1.07 minute clip, the rescuers are seen swimming towards the lady, who is clinging on to the tree. They then make her wear the life jacket and rescue her. According to People’s Daily China, the lady got stuck in this situation when her bike, which she was riding got caught in the flood water and swept her along.

