‘They call me Pakistani’: Poet narrates his life as a Muslim living in India; watch video

What is it like to be a Muslim in India? For many, one would imagine it should ideally mean living in no different a way than any other Indian citizen. But ours is not an ideal world, as a poet named Syed Zafeer narrated his struggle of living in India, but still being described as someone from another country in a soul-stirring poem.

Titled Woh Kehte Hain Mujhe Pakistani (They Call Me Pakistani), it puts the spotlight on Zafeer’s ordeal of living as a Muslim in India. He also adds how people take a sarcastic dig at him by wishing Happy Independence Day on August 14 instead of August 15. The 2.32-minute clip has hit a nerve, and many have been sharing the video online, sparking a debate on whether there is a larger truth to his narrative or whether it’s just a small section.

Watch the video here.

