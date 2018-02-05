  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

‘They call me Pakistani’: Poet narrates his life as a Muslim living in India; watch video

A poet named Syed Zafeer narrates his struggle of living in India but still being described as someone from another country in a soul-stirring poem titled 'Woh Kehte Hain Mujhe Pakistani (They Call Me Pakistani)'.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2018 9:50 pm
pakistan, poem pakistan, pakistani poetry, Woh Kehte Hain Mujhe Pakistani, urdu poetry, eid poem, indian express, indian express news Are you a Muslim living in India? Poet Syed Zafeer is, and he talks about his experience. (Source: Nojoto/YouTube)
Related News

What is it like to be a Muslim in India? For many, one would imagine it should ideally mean living in no different a way than any other Indian citizen. But ours is not an ideal world, as a poet named Syed Zafeer narrated his struggle of living in India, but still being described as someone from another country in a soul-stirring poem.

Titled Woh Kehte Hain Mujhe Pakistani (They Call Me Pakistani), it puts the spotlight on Zafeer’s ordeal of living as a Muslim in India. He also adds how people take a sarcastic dig at him by wishing Happy Independence Day on August 14 instead of August 15. The 2.32-minute clip has hit a nerve, and many have been sharing the video online, sparking a debate on whether there is a larger truth to his narrative or whether it’s just a small section.

Watch the video here.

 

What do you think of the poem? Tell us in the comments below.

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 05: Latest News