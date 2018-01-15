Latest News

VIDEO: Why bureaucrats hesitate to act? Female IPS officer sheds light on CORRUPTION and SEXISM

Shedding light on how difficult it gets to be a woman in this profession, Divakar Roopa Moudgil recently delivered a TED talk and spoke about political corruption and sexism in the bureaucracy.

The first Kannadiga woman IPS officer in the history of Karnataka, Divakar Roopa Moudgil, recently delivered a TED talk and got candid about “the challenges faced by bureaucrats in general” – with specific instances from her journey till date. Not just that, she also reasoned out “the illogical fear confounding the bureaucrats which restricts them from acting fearlessly against the mighty and powerful”.

Shedding light on how difficult it gets to be a woman in this profession, she spoke about political corruption and sexism in the bureaucracy. Moudgil, who secured the 43rd rank in UPSC CSE, had an option to opt for IAS, but she refused as she always aspired to be an IPS officer since her NCC cadet days.

