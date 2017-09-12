VIDEO: TV crew STOPS reporting to SAVE dolphins stranded in Hurricane Irma

Kerry Sanders, a veteran correspondent who has covered of 60 hurricanes in his lifetime, said it was not the first time he rescued dolphins. (Source: Youtube) Kerry Sanders, a veteran correspondent who has covered of 60 hurricanes in his lifetime, said it was not the first time he rescued dolphins. (Source: Youtube)

A natural disaster like Hurricane Irma can be as devastating to the animal kingdom as much as humans. Many reporters are currently in Florida, giving timely updates about the storm, prepared to risk their lives for their work, but these two journalists – NBC’s Kerry Sanders and Fox 4 reporter Tony Russell – found themselves performing an unexpected assignment of saving dolphins!

Yes, they were reporting along the Gulf Coast, when they stopped their work and got help from a good Samaritan to rescue the mammals and put them back in the water.

Sanders teamed up with a few locals and managed to save not one, but two dolphins within less than an hour on Monday. “He had picked it up from a sidewalk and brought it to the beach. That’s where we saw him. He had wrapped it in a blanket and then we stumbled upon him,” Sanders told Today about the person who first found the stranded baby mammal.

Sanders, a veteran correspondent who has covered of 60 hurricanes in his lifetime, said it was not the first time he rescued dolphins. He said the second mammal was very big and required many people to even lift it. After quite a few efforts, finally the sea animal found it’s way into the ocean on Marco Island.

Watch video here

Fox 4 journalist Tony Russell and photographer Dennis Meister assisted in helping the second one and the rescue mission was also shared live on Fox.

