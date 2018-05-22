Follow Us:
VIDEO: Love watermelons? What if molten salt was poured onto the summer fruit?

Have you ever wondered what would happen if molten salt was poured onto a watermelon or a cantaloupe? Not afraid to know the result? This YouTube channel decided to try it for you.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2018 7:44:35 pm
molten salt watermelon, funny fruit videos, weird fruit videos, molten salt in watermelon, indian express, indian express news There is no dearth of random things on the Internet. (Source: King of Random/YouTube)
If you have a good imagination, there is no end to what you can achieve with scientific experiments. And the Internet serves as a great place to know that you are not the only one who has such bizarre thoughts. Have you ever, while idly musing, wondered what would happen if molten salt was poured onto a watermelon or a cantaloupe?

If you have and you’re not afraid to try it out, YouTube channel The King of Random decided to do it for you. Wondering about the result? Well let’s just say, it is not very pretty.

Disclaimer: Do not try this at home, or anywhere else. Viewer’s discretion advised.

Watch the video here.

 

Horrible, isn’t it?

