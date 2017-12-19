VIDEO: When a typo sent Santa’s letter to Satan

Election Results

When a typo sent Santa's letter to Satan

It is the month of Christmas and while the kids are all busy writing to the old man and preparing their gift lists, what would happen if they addressed the letter to Satan and not Santa? Can Satan deliver you gifts instead of Santa?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2017 9:57 pm
santa claus, christmas, santa claus videos, satan videos, satan santa short film, indian express, indian express news Can Satan be Santa with a little bit of love? (Source: Graphic Vision/YouTube)
It is that time of the year again. The air is thick with the aroma of cakes, Christmas trees are being decked up and little children are busy scribbling letters to Santa Claus. But, while the kids are all busy writing to the old man and preparing their gift lists, what would happen if they addressed the letter to Satan and not Santa? Their names do sound familiar and there is some probability of the goof-up.

But, if it really happened, what would be the outcome? If all the love for Santa is directed at Satan, will it change him? Can it be Satan who would deliver you gifts at night, moved by your love, instead of Santa? A new short film, titled A Letter to DEAR SATAN, written by  Alex Bingham, Conrad Swanston and Craig Ainsley and narrated by the iconic Patrick Stewart explores these questions and does a fascinating job at it.

