Video: The Google search engine re-imagined as an INDIAN SANSKARI aunty

This hilarious video on Google turning into Indian aunty will crack you up. (Source: Filter copy/YouTube) This hilarious video on Google turning into Indian aunty will crack you up. (Source: Filter copy/YouTube)

Is Google your go-to search space for all those queries that you can and mostly can’t ask people around you? From basic things like ‘How to go to Goa?’ to image searches of actors in their birthday suits, to all that you would not want anyone you do in the incognito mode. The search engine has made our lives a more informed place, sans the awkwardness. Now, imagine, if Google was actually a typical Indian sanskari aunty who would question YOUR questions. And – horror of horrors – would not even blink as she passes judgement on all image and 1080 HD video searches you do.

Well, that’s exactly what this hilarious video by FilterCopy does, even if it does involve a product placement by a yogurt brand. Sanskari Google aunty will try and send you to Tirupati and Dwarka when you really want to go to Goa, she will censor your picture searches, tell you why the i10 you’re searching for should actually be an Audi because that’s what your neighbour bought, and let’s not even venture into the incognito mode.

Really funny and brilliantly playing with stereotypes, this video had already garnered over 1 million views on Youtube, at the time of writing, and is being widely shared on social media.

Watch the video here.

Do you have your version of questions for Google aunty? Tell us in the comments below.

