WATCH: This video of best friends dancing together at a wedding will leave you in splits

Weddings make for the perfect time to get together and make merry. And, with the glitter and tamasha at Indian weddings that last for almost a week, it’s double the fun! As friends and family gather to witness the couple exchanging vows and tying the knot on their D-Day, a lot of amusing sights stay etched in the mind.

Song and dance is a huge part of Indian weddings, and it adds to the zing with the latkas and jhatkas. One such video captures a stunning dance sequence at a marriage ceremony. The Facebook page The BACK Benchers posted a 1-minute 57-second video on their page and captioned it: “If your best friends don’t dance like this at your wedding, then they are not your best friends.”

The video shows a group of five men shaking a leg with the groom — and going berserk on the dance floor! With almost four million views in just two days, the video will leave you in splits!

Get inspired to perform at the next wedding you’re attending!

