VIDEO: Here’s how to BREAK GLASS with your VOICE, using SCIENCE

Have you also nursed a secret desire of breaking a glass with your voice? Well, if you have, then YouTube vlogger Dianna Cowern tells you how to do it, and knowing physics really helps! Watch her video to find out how.

Published: January 23, 2018
Have you ever, after seeing opera singers break glasses with the sheer power of their voice, wondered how it was done? Have you also nursed a secret desire of doing the same, even though you might not be a trained singer? Well, if that is the case then you will be happy to know that you are not alone. YouTube vlogger Dianna Cowern also wanted to do the same and she dedicatedly pursued the dream till she actually could.

Cowern uploaded a shattering video on YouTube and even explained the science behind it (including cheat codes). There are also some handy tips provided by her — wear safety goggles if you intend to try this!

Watch the video here.

