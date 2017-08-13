WATCH: Indian a capella band sings Pakistan’s national anthem as an Independence Day ‘gift’

The Capella rendition of the song is heartwarming and comes with an emotional message. (Source: Voice of Ram/ Youtube) The Capella rendition of the song is heartwarming and comes with an emotional message. (Source: Voice of Ram/ Youtube)

There is no denying the ongoing tension between the neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan. The situation at the border have been increasingly sensitive, and though arts, cinema and sports have often been used as a means to establish friendlier relations, those attempts have equally often fallen through, and quite miserably so. But this Indian a capella band had an interesting way of trying to reduce this growing animosity and spread love instead.

As India and Pakistan both gear up to celebrate their 70th Independence Day this week, a group of Indian a capella singers from the band Voxchord have a heartwarming present for our neighbours. In a beautiful video, the band teamed up with The Voice of Ram and released a music video wherein they’re singing Pakistan’s national anthem ‘Pak Sarzamin’. A capella is a style of singing in which the artistes create supporting sounds through their mouths, and instruments are not used. This rendition comes with the emotional message, in which the singers say, “This Independence Day, we’d like to dedicate a song to our neighbours. A song about faith, pride and grandeur, of power, progress and perfection.”

Watch the video here

The 2-minute video almost instantly went viral, and though there were a few condemning voices, the reaction has been largely positive, with both Indians and Pakistanis commending the band for the beautiful gesture. The Pakistani media too lauded the band for their “surprise offering” before the Independence Day.

Great gesture. Thank you Acapella Band Voxchord. Lets hope we can solve Kashmir issue & have everlasting peace! http://t.co/fHXXfyZF1R pic.twitter.com/V7Q5P3TjQj — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 12, 2017

What a beautiful gesture, rendered with so much finesse, love and care #music #India #Pakistan Thank you VoxChord… http://t.co/QbDJWQB4JA — beena sarwar (@beenasarwar) August 11, 2017

Wow! What a great gesture and gift by Acapella Band Voxchord!✌🏻️May the force be with you. #HappyIndependenceday #India #Pakistan http://t.co/eqmB6IX143 — rehana sher (@rehanasher) August 12, 2017

Fab stuff by Voxchord from India. A fantastic gesture, which must be reciprocated by someone from Pakistan. http://t.co/85AdBwRuuh — Taimoor Malik (@TaimoorMalik) August 12, 2017

Our Indian brethren’s dedication to us- singing Pakistan’s national anthem. Towards peace. Convergence. Love. http://t.co/Xc6zvcO0vQ — Ayesha (@Ayeshaspeaksnow) August 11, 2017

Really sweet 😍 Indian band wishes #Pakistan Independence Day by signing our National Anthem ❤ Thanks, Respect from Pakistan #Voxchord pic.twitter.com/ed4SxzRNMm — Gumshuda PM (@Rabeel_Tariq) August 12, 2017

Indian Acapella Band Voxchord sing Pakistan #NationalAnthem as a gift for their #IndependenceDay#IndPak Dosti Jai Ho 🇮🇳🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/o1bH8jwUmZ — ♔Jameel Ahmed (@iamjameelahmed) August 11, 2017

Music has a great power, doesn’t it? Here is another sign language rendition of the Indian national anthem that is winning hearts on the Internet.

