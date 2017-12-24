VIDEO: Aussie flight attendant wows passengers at Melbourne airport singing Christmas carol

People waiting at the lounge were taken by surprise by her delightful singing. (Source: Virgin Australia/ Facebook) People waiting at the lounge were taken by surprise by her delightful singing. (Source: Virgin Australia/ Facebook)

Christmas is all about surprises, and what better way to spread some Christmas cheer than by singing carols, right? And this is exactly what an airline employee did at the Melbourne airport, wowing everyone with a heartwarming song. The flight attendant identified as Bethany, of Virgin Australia, sang ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ at the waiting area of the airport where scores of passengers were waiting to fly out. Her impromptu performance not only made people at the airport delighted but also mesmerised Netizens.

Many lauded her kind gesture keeping in mind how hectic airport can be during the holiday season and the amount of pressure flight attendants have. But more were surprised by her beautiful voice and ruled that she is in the wrong profession. The video was posted on both Facebook and Twitter by the airline company and is now going viral.

