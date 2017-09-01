VIDEO: Villagers loot beer bottles after truck carrying them topples in Telangana

The accident took place while the driver tried to save an animal straying into the road. (Source: Kavita Rao/ Twitter) The accident took place while the driver tried to save an animal straying into the road. (Source: Kavita Rao/ Twitter)

People in Telangana’s Nalgonda district suddenly went hysterical. A van toppled near Vemulapalli village’s Shettipalem junction while trying to save an animal that suddenly came in front of it. Villagers rushed to help the driver assuming he might be hurt but realised he escaped with no injuries. But what happened next left everyone frenzied. The small van was carrying hundreds of beer crates and upon the accident, it all came tumbling down from the vehicle. Excited to see hundreds of bottles scattered on the road, they scrambled to secure as many bottles as they could and ran from the scene.

According to reports, the truck was moving the beverages to Huzur Nagar in Suryapet district from Nalgonda, where it was brewed. The police rushed to the spot on being informed and later kept guarding the remaining bottles until another vehicle was arranged for the transportation.

“There was an initial frenzy, but we contained the situation soon,” SI Rajasekhar Reddy told the Hindu. According to the police, the loss from the spillage and theft estimated to be around Rs 50,000 for the 350 boxes of beer.

Watch video here

It’s party time.

Van with load of beer bottles turned turtle near Shankarpally village Nalgonda #Telangana, many locals grabbed bottles, ran pic.twitter.com/12KPfxVGsb — kavitha Rao (@iamKavithaRao) September 1, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd