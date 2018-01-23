VIDEO: Do vacuum cleaners fly in space? This Russian astronaut rides one to check

Want to know how an astronaut ‘flies’ a vacuum cleaner? Check this video out. (Source: Anton_Astrey/Twitter) Want to know how an astronaut ‘flies’ a vacuum cleaner? Check this video out. (Source: Anton_Astrey/Twitter)

One of the positive fallouts of social media over the past few years has been that outer space has become more accessible to the regular person thanks to the social-media-savvy astronauts who have been tweeting from ‘out there’ and doing live videos as well. Well, along with some serious business, there is always time for some fun, and it seems like Russian astronaut Anton Shkaplerov decided to give people a sneak peak into his daily chores on the international space station, but with a touch of humour.

In a short clip on Twitter, the astronaut is seen riding a vacuum cleaner!

It turns out he did this because many have asked him if it is possible to fly a vacuum cleaners inside the space station or not. Along with the video he wrote, “Very often ask, and whether we fly to the vacuum cleaner on the station? Had to answer that have not tried. And here during the subbotnik thought is the third flight. It’s time to conduct flight tests cleaner ✌😉🚀 // Flight tests of vacuum cleaner aboard the International Space Station.” In the 0.23-minute clip, the astronaut seems to be having quite a ball on his unusual ride.

Watch the video here:

Очень часто спрашивают, а летаем ли мы на пылесосе по станции? Приходилось отвечать, что не пробовал. А тут во время субботника подумал, что уже третий полет… пора провести летные испытания пылесоса ✌😉🚀 // Flight tests of vacuum cleaner aboard the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/qQpoQx5OLL — Anton Shkaplerov (@Anton_Astrey) January 20, 2018

