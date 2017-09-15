VIRAL VIDEO: Uttarakhand education minister insults teacher, but gets his own maths wrong

A video of Uttarakhand Minister asking “basic” questions of mathematics is going viral, but for all the wrong reasons. The video footage shot during a school inspection shows the state education minister asking some basic questions to a female teacher in front of a whole class. However, the answers given by the minister defied maths. The teacher was pulled up for “teaching from a guide book” and following a government prescribed book.
Minister Arvind Pandey asked the teacher simple equation from Chemistry, asking her what would be the answer for “minus plus minus.” When the teacher answered minus, the minister got up to ask what would be the answer to the same question in Mathematics and ruled, “Minus plus minus is plus.”
The video shows the minister humiliating the teacher in a class full of students also asking her to name the “fourth chapter” from the book.
- Sep 15, 2017 at 9:06 pmNow we people realize our mistake of having voted BJP to power..n morons r made ministers. Bhartiya Jumla Party (BJP) has thrown the country in back gear. God forgive us..Reply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:53 pmNet shows, Two 'pluses' make a plus, two 'minuses' make a plus. A plus and a minus make a minus. Maybe the minister is not wrong!Reply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:51 pmOn Engineers Day today this comes as a shock. This is a a national disgrace and warning to where these politicians are taking the country. Through good engineering education in the decades we achieved a lot in all fields. Future Engineers RIP.Reply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:49 pmThis is the level of our management talent! How about moving the minister away from all jobs related to education?Reply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:46 pmPerfect combination of dumbness and arrogance.Reply
