VIRAL VIDEO: Uttarakhand education minister insults teacher, but gets his own maths wrong

The 45-year-old minister has been visiting government schools recently to conduct a surprise inspection. (Source: Youtube)

A video of Uttarakhand Minister asking “basic” questions of mathematics is going viral, but for all the wrong reasons. The video footage shot during a school inspection shows the state education minister asking some basic questions to a female teacher in front of a whole class. However, the answers given by the minister defied maths. The teacher was pulled up for “teaching from a guide book” and following a government prescribed book.

Minister Arvind Pandey asked the teacher simple equation from Chemistry, asking her what would be the answer for “minus plus minus.” When the teacher answered minus, the minister got up to ask what would be the answer to the same question in Mathematics and ruled, “Minus plus minus is plus.”

The video shows the minister humiliating the teacher in a class full of students also asking her to name the “fourth chapter” from the book.

