VIDEO: A train runs over a man in UP, but he has a miraculous escape

Train accidents are quite common in India. Every other day, people lose their life because of carelessly walking down the railway tracks. Something similar happened on November 15 at the Deoria’s Bankata Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. In a miraculous escape, a man from the Deoria district defied death with his quick wit in a crucial situation.

To catch a train, the unidentified man decided to take a short cut and crawled under a stationary goods train instead of taking the foot-over bridge. Little did he know that the goods train at the Deoria’s Bankata Railway Station would start moving, as he was under it. Playing smart, he decided to lie down flat on the tracks, while the train passed above him. As soon as it had rushed by, he stood up and walked away without any injuries.

Watch the video here.

