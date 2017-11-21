Top Stories

VIDEO: A train runs over a man in UP, but he has a miraculous escape

On November 15 at the Deoria's Bankata Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district defied death with his quick wit in a crucial situation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 21, 2017 9:04 pm
train man uttar pradesh, uttar pradesh, train passed over man, man train, train runs over man, indian express, indian express news In a miraculous escape, a man from the Deoria district defied death. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)
Related News

Train accidents are quite common in India. Every other day, people lose their life because of carelessly walking down the railway tracks. Something similar happened on November 15 at the Deoria’s Bankata Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. In a miraculous escape, a man from the Deoria district defied death with his quick wit in a crucial situation.

To catch a train, the unidentified man decided to take a short cut and crawled under a stationary goods train instead of taking the foot-over bridge. Little did he know that the goods train at the Deoria’s Bankata Railway Station would start moving, as he was under it. Playing smart, he decided to lie down flat on the tracks, while the train passed above him. As soon as it had rushed by, he stood up and walked away without any injuries.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 21: Latest News