VIDEO: Trapped TV presenter rescued by colleague is the funniest thing you will see today

Have you ever been in a similar situation? (Source: hollywilloughby/Instagram) Have you ever been in a similar situation? (Source: hollywilloughby/Instagram)

Most of us have been in situations where we have inadvertently locked ourselves in. Although it might seem funny in retrospect, at that time it hardly seems amusing. English television presenter Holly Willoughby recently found herself in a similar situation when the handle of her bag got stuck in a door and she was left asking for help. Philip Schofield, her co-presenter came to her rescue but not before cracking some harmless joke at her expense. “When @schofe came to my rescue… AGAIN!]… Why does this stuff happen to me?” she wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here.

Have you ever found yourself in a similar situation? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd