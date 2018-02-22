VIDEO: James Corden’s monologue has some powerful questions about US gun control

The Late Late Show anchor James Corden asked a question many others have been asking as well — why doesn’t the US make changes to its gun laws to curb mass shootings. (Source: Reuters,

The Late Late Show anchor James Corden gave a powerful speech on last week’s horrific school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Addressing the growing tension and concern across the US, Corden spoke emphatically about how American parents are worried about their children who are going school every day. Corden said, “I may not be American, but I have experience of what happened in my country when a mass shooting happened. And I also have children who are American, and they go to school here”.

He talked about the different measures taken by other countries in the past to curb mass shootings. “Stricter gun laws can make a difference in reducing mass shooting just like it did in the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan”, he said. Corden praised the teen survivors of the Parkland massacre for speaking out about their miserable situation and for organising a march on March 24 in Washington, DC to call for gun law reform.

James looks at measures other countries have taken to curb gun violence and wonders why Americans continue to refuse to make any changes.

