VIDEO: Trump calls Kim Jong-Un’s letter ‘interesting’, rebuts later saying, ‘I haven’t opened it’

Ever since Donald Trump boasted about the historic summit with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, excitement about the meet garnered attention from all over the world. However, he left things scrambling, when he abruptly cancelled the summit on Thursday as he stated he would not tolerate the “tremendous anger and open hostility” from North Korea. But cut to the next day, he met a North Korean official at the White House and pointed out that the summit was back on track. The POTUS confirmed the news to a group of journalists waiting outside and flaunted a ‘huge’ letter received by him from Pyongyang.

Naturally, when media personnel wanted to know more about the letter, the US President responded saying, “That letter was a very nice letter.” But few minutes into the conference, he also admitted that he hadn’t opened it yet!

“Oh, would you like to see what was in that letter. Wouldn’t you like? How much? How much? How much?” Trump was heard saying to the group of reporters. “At some point, it may be appropriate and maybe I’ll be able to give it to you, maybe,” he assured. But eight minutes into the conversation, he said, “I haven’t seen the letter yet,” the president said. “I purposely didn’t open the letter. I haven’t opened it. I didn’t open it in front of the director. I said, ‘Would you want me to open it?’ He said, ‘You can read it later.’ ”

Watch the video here:

Donald Trump says his letter from Kim Jong-un was “a very nice letter”. Eight minutes later, he says he hasn’t opened it yet. pic.twitter.com/tLKS8ZBoES — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 2, 2018

Not only the video but the letter itself gained a lot of attention online and people couldn’t stop trolling Trump.

The Trump era in two Reuters alerts pic.twitter.com/mQYxw2s9mK — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 1, 2018

When it comes to nuclear buttons and now to envelopes, size apparently matters pic.twitter.com/0T6qdzU9MI — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) June 1, 2018

When the president says he got a “very nice letter” from a brutal dictator and then admits he hasn’t opened it pic.twitter.com/pKDdQDdD9m — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) June 1, 2018

Nice troll job by North Korea sending the giant-ass letter to make Trump’s hands look even smaller. pic.twitter.com/Ir59r6hoCA — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) June 1, 2018

Actual contents of Kim letter. pic.twitter.com/LKNPLmHgyL — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) June 1, 2018

Here’s Trump & Obama holding the same letter pic.twitter.com/6UfcSSNedx — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) June 1, 2018

The North Korean ‘letter’ looks like a novelty greeting card everyone reluctantly signed. pic.twitter.com/Uh78xtb7uv — Sam Dastyari (@samdastyari) June 1, 2018

Let me guess Trump will give them an even bigget letter next time! Like the Valentine’s day cards that are the size of a loveseat http://t.co/wTHdGh9NQU — Rodrigo Blanes (@RodBlanes) June 2, 2018

North Korea did their homework, they know that Trump needs the letter to be in BIG WORDS for him to read it. pic.twitter.com/ohos4nruHW — Viva La Resistance (@TrumpsBrain) June 2, 2018

Trump sent Kim a letter. So Kim sent Trump an even bigger letter. This is going well. pic.twitter.com/HqNDS1XNfr — AshGhebranious (@AshGhebranious) June 2, 2018

Those who are saying Trump contradicting himself by calling the Kim Jong-un letter “very nice” and “very interesting” before later saying he hadn’t even opened it don’t know about the president’s special talent… pic.twitter.com/W1N2WhlOKF — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) June 1, 2018

