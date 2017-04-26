Latest News

VIDEO: Truck carrying martyrs’ bodies stopped to let Bihar CM’s convoy pass by

The bodies of five martyrs of the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma arrived at Patna airport at around 7 pm on Tuesday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 26, 2017 9:42 pm
Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yadav, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, martyrs bodies waiting for Bihar CM convoy, Bihar CM's convoy keeps CPRF jawans waiting, CPRF jawans, martyrs bodies, dead bodies of jawans, truck of CPRF jawans waiting, viral video, what's viral, indian express, indian express news Alas! (Source: ANI/Twitter)

How many times do we have to wait on the streets while a car of the political leader whizzes past us? Not only are the common vehicles halted, but sick patients also have to wait in line in their hour of need. However, this time, a chief minister’s cavalcade crossed its limits by making a truck carrying CPRF jawans’ dead bodies waiting. Interestingly, this happened at a time when the government is making efforts to curb VIP culture.

ALSO SEE | Video of these horrific road accidents is a must-watch as a lesson for NEVER flouting traffic rules

The bodies of five martyrs of the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma arrived at Patna airport at around 7 pm on Tuesday. At around the same time, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav left after addressing the crowd at the 8th Foundation Day event of the Bihar State Road Development Corporation.

To make way for his convoy, the vehicle carrying the mortal remains were stopped inside the airport. The truck left only after the CM left the streets. Well, it seems just like abolishing red beacons from VIP vehicles, the government should come up with a rule to end such insensitivity.

Watch the video here.

Several Twitter users lambasted the incident in their tweets. Read some reactions here.

The incident yet again proves how unacceptable it is to keep the public waiting for the minister’s car to pass by. Only time will tell if the shameful incident can bring about a change.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 26: Latest News