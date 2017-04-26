VIDEO: Truck carrying martyrs’ bodies stopped to let Bihar CM’s convoy pass by

Alas! (Source: ANI/Twitter) Alas! (Source: ANI/Twitter)

How many times do we have to wait on the streets while a car of the political leader whizzes past us? Not only are the common vehicles halted, but sick patients also have to wait in line in their hour of need. However, this time, a chief minister’s cavalcade crossed its limits by making a truck carrying CPRF jawans’ dead bodies waiting. Interestingly, this happened at a time when the government is making efforts to curb VIP culture.

The bodies of five martyrs of the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma arrived at Patna airport at around 7 pm on Tuesday. At around the same time, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav left after addressing the crowd at the 8th Foundation Day event of the Bihar State Road Development Corporation.

To make way for his convoy, the vehicle carrying the mortal remains were stopped inside the airport. The truck left only after the CM left the streets. Well, it seems just like abolishing red beacons from VIP vehicles, the government should come up with a rule to end such insensitivity.

Watch the video here.

WATCH:Truck with mortal remains of a CRPF jawan who lost his life in Sukma attack,halted yesterday in Patna to let Bihar CM’s convoy pass by pic.twitter.com/tMEr3OmYIe — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017

Several Twitter users lambasted the incident in their tweets. Read some reactions here.

@ANI_news Nitish Kumar did not even pay tribute to the martyred soldiers though he was nearby , shame on him , no humanity ,fake CM — Mr.Yogi (@bluspidor) April 26, 2017

@ANI_news Giving up red beacon is portrayed as the biggest sacrifice made by VIPs. — ThinkPad (@2see79) April 26, 2017

@ANI_news Such acts make you Speechless.. Your entire faith in political system get wavered… — Rupesh Doshi (@rjdoshi111) April 26, 2017

The incident yet again proves how unacceptable it is to keep the public waiting for the minister’s car to pass by. Only time will tell if the shameful incident can bring about a change.

