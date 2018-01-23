VIDEO: Touching moment when kid with Down Syndrome learns new words singing with sister

While sharing the video, their mom said that little Bo knows only 12 words and every word he learnt was through music. (Source: Facebook) While sharing the video, their mom said that little Bo knows only 12 words and every word he learnt was through music. (Source: Facebook)

In a touching moment, a mother of five discovered how her two-year-old son with Down Syndrome learnt new words, thanks to his elder sister and music. Amanda Bowman Gray asked her daughter Lydia to watch her 25-month-old son so she could take a shower; when she returned, she witnessed something extraordinary. In a video posted on Facebook, it shows, the elder sister singing You are my sunshine (by Johnny Cash) to her little brother and then suddenly him saying the word “happy”. It’s significant has little Bo has only a vocabulary of 12 words and “every word he has learned has been through music and singing”, Gray wrote in her post.

The touching video shows the children elated, especially Bo who flaunts his newly learnt words like ‘happy’ and ‘you’ every time the chorus is sung. The video posted on both Youtube and Facebook has gone viral with over 50 million views just on Facebook. People are not only moved by Lydia’s dedication and love for her brother but her guitar playing skills too not to mention that it has inspired many parents to opt for music to teach new words to their kids with Down Syndrome.

Watch the video here:



For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd