Solar eclipse 2017: Excited? Great! But watch this video first

British TV astronomer Mark Thompson made a video to warn people of the consequences of trying to see the sun from the eyepiece of a telescope. For demonstration, he used the eye of a pig, holding it up to a telescope. After a few seconds, the eyeball flashes and burns!

By: Trends Desk | Nw Delhi | Published:August 21, 2017 1:40 pm
total solar eclipse, solar eclipse, total solar eclipse 2017, solar eclipse safety rules, how to watch solar eclipse, how to protect eyes solar eclipse, viral videos, indian express Are you all set to see the total solar eclipse? But make sure to protect your eyes.
People around the world are excited to witness the total solar eclipse. For those of us who cannot directly watch it, thanks to technology and NASA it won’t be difficult to track the complete moon eclipsed by the sun, the first to span coast to US coast in 99 years. (Read: Here’s how to watch, NASA live stream timing, safety tips and more)

But those excited to see it in person, make sure to get your glasses right. There should be absolutely no peeking without eclipse glasses or other certified filters except when the moon completely shields out the sun — totality. That’s the only time it’s safe to view the eclipse without protection. And just in case you are wondering why this hullabaloo, then check out this video, which shows what happens when your eyes are directly exposed to the sun. The results are scary.

British TV astronomer Mark Thompson made a video to warn people of the consequences. For demonstration, he used the eye of a pig. He holds up the eye to a telescope and in a few seconds, under the lens, the eyeball flashes and starts burning! Yes, see it yourself.

“I’ve got to tell you, the smell is pretty grim,” Thompson says.

Watch video here

Though the video was originally posted in 2016, it has been doing rounds on social media ahead of the August 21 total solar eclipse.

In fact, do not watch the sun through a telescope with your eclipse glasses. NEVER, directly look at the sun through the telescope without attaching any filters to the scope first. This video explains what happens when you see it with eclipse glasses.

Watch video here

