VIDEO: Toddler born without lower arms comforts crying baby and it’s beautiful

The relationship between siblings is a mixed bag of emotions; along with silly fights and teasing, there is loads of love and pampering. Especially, if you’re elder, you tend to care for the little one and often go the extra mile just to ensure your kid brother or sister is happy and safe. Recently, a heartwarming video has been doing rounds on the Internet, leaving everyone teary-eyed. The moving video shows a toddler comforting his little baby brother, who is crying. The elder one struggles to get hold of the pacifier and putting it in the younger one’s mouth.

But what really makes this special act even more touching is that the elder sibling, who was born without both forearms, uses the stump of his right arm to help the crying baby. The short video shows the toddler shifting around to get hold of the pacifier and then using his chin to fix it right. The infant can be heard shrieking as the elder one tries to reach him squiggling on the green sheet to take care of the infant.

The video was posted on Instagram by Shnshoona Almzyoona and has left everyone emotional. With more than 1.5 lakh views, users have been sending love to the little ‘big’ brother.

