VIDEO: In fight for #JusticeForZainab, Pakistanis feel MEN should have a code of conduct, not women

Sending shock waves all across the globe, the heartbreaking news of the kidnap, rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Pakistan has triggered extreme censure everywhere, including social media. Many Pakistani men and women expressed their views in protest of the incident. While Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar appealed for justice in an emotional video, a TV anchor hosted the news bulletin with daughter in protest, another Pakistani actor and activist Nadia Jamil took to Twitter to narrate her horrendous encounter with sexual abuse when she was just four years old.

Many other men and women have also taken to social media share their opinion and make people aware of the rampant existence of sexual abuse at all ages and in all forms by sharing videos and posts on social media. In a 3.12-minute clip shared by Mosiki, Afzal addressed how the society needs to shift from teaching the code of conduct to men instead of women. “Justice for Zainab means taking an honest look at ourselves, and how we educate men in our society,” the clip has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

But, he’s not the only one. A Pakistani woman, Alveena Jadoon, also posted a video saying that year after year, the same issue prevails and little is done to actually solve the problem. “Who do you think is responsible for Zainab?” the caption questions the readers.

Watch the video here.

